Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Short Interest Update

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,923,864 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 12,113,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,428 shares of company stock worth $1,904,417 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,935 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,262,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,248,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$28.42” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $23.61 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

