Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Carpenter Technology posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $46,984,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $18,966,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $13,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,743,000 after purchasing an additional 208,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $6,914,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 191,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,739. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

