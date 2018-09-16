Carebit One Day Volume Reaches $281.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market cap of $132,072.00 and $281.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016478 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007626 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 101,353,241 coins and its circulating supply is 96,510,020 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

