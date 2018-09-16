CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,988,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.25 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

