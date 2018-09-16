CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,227 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,564,000 after purchasing an additional 530,988 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $48.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

