CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,898 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,854,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $60.69 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.