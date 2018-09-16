Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,955 shares of company stock worth $28,384,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.15.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

