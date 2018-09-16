Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COF opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,955 shares of company stock worth $28,384,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.15.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
