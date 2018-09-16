Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 288,710 Shares of Chemours Co (CC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288,710 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,537,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 588.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 153.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,586,000 after acquiring an additional 989,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 201.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after acquiring an additional 915,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Chemours stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

