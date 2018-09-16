Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 559.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,480,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 10,588,072 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221,494 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “$17.03” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

In related news, Chairman D Bryan Jordan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 611,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 639,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,134.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,400. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

