Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,814,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,171,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 958,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after buying an additional 289,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,082,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $973,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $508,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $245,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,104.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,547,761. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

MIME opened at $42.38 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

