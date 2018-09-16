CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, IDAX and COSS. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $52,710.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00274289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00151167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.87 or 0.06423834 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,545,059 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, COSS, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.