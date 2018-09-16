Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 433,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $158.08 and a 12-month high of $211.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

