Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2,017.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PDM shares. DA Davidson raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

