Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $878,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

IPE stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

