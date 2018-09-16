Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 265,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

NYSE CPE opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

