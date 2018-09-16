Callon Petroleum (CPE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.