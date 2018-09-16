Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Position in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Wageworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAGE shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wageworks stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.37. Wageworks Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

