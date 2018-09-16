Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 35,400 Apergy Corp (APY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.