Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $47.85 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $170,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,115 shares of company stock worth $1,522,350. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 935,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 196,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

