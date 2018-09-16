Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 92,363 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,363 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after buying an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after buying an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,752,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after buying an additional 1,507,278 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after buying an additional 1,159,690 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

JNJ stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.