Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Invacare Co. (IVC)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invacare by 7,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. Invacare’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

In other Invacare news, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $130,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,946.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

