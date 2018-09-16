Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 83,624 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 281,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Finally, FSI Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

