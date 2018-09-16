Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,747 Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.35. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $67.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

