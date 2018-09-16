Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) PT at $406.33

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.33 ($5.38).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 379 ($4.94) to GBX 400 ($5.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 349 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 228.90 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.86).

In related news, insider Nicholas Worrall sold 13,213 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £43,999.29 ($57,313.13). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 1,799,646 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £5,848,849.50 ($7,618,665.49).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

