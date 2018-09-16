Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) PT at $24.00

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 893,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,558. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

