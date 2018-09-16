Brokerages Expect Watsco Inc (WSO) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.35. 395,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco has a 12-month low of $152.25 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

