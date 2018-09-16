Brokerages Expect International Seaways Inc (INSW) to Post ($0.81) EPS

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Seaways an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,006. The company has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of -62.79 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $2,765,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 207,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $4,320,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,153 shares of company stock worth $14,515,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

