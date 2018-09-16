Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,089,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,363. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $451,350.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Expedia Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

