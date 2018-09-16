Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ROYT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,898. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.43. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 20.49%. equities analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. This is a boost from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

