Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.40. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 452.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.62.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $318.13. The company had a trading volume of 698,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,320. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply