Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.40. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 452.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.62.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $318.13. The company had a trading volume of 698,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,320. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

