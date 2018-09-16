Brink’s (BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,210,000 after purchasing an additional 364,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,808,000 after purchasing an additional 319,584 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 440,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,890,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

