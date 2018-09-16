Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of GLOP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

