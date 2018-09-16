Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $891,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stock

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8,098.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $57.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

NYSE:HP opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.62%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.