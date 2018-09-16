Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,234 ($16.07) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 904 ($11.78).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVS. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,340 ($17.45) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,054 ($13.73) price objective (up from GBX 1,025 ($13.35)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,202.73 ($15.67).

Shares of LON:BVS opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.88) on Wednesday. Bovis Homes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 826 ($10.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,222 ($15.92).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bovis Homes Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a GBX 64 ($0.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

