Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WIFI stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Boingo Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $470,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 230,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535,694 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,062,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 323,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,830,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

