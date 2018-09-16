BMC Stock (BMCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.