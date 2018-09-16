BlackRock Inc. Has $313.42 Million Holdings in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,667,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $313,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other Dropbox news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $453,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dennis Woodside sold 187,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $5,097,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,399 shares of company stock worth $8,282,591.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

