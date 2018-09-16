BlackRock Inc. Acquires 603,549 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $321,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.