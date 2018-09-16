BitDegree (BDG) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00280707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00153523 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.06350293 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,338,365 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

