Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.89. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,121,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 39.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

