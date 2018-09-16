BidaskClub Lowers Wingstop (WING) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.93.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $57,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

