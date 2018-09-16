BidaskClub Lowers Polarityte (COOL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Polarityte alerts:

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Polarityte by 25.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $119,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $19,178,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Polarityte by 483.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 859,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 712,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc engages in the regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform. The firm seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CartTe, AdiposeTE, and NeuralTE.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.