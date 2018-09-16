BidaskClub Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.56.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $100.26 and a 52-week high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $2,659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,726,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $25,332.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,259 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

