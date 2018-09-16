BidaskClub Lowers Micron Technology (MU) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 151,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.