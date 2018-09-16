BidaskClub Lowers Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,078.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.