BidaskClub Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,743,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,905,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.