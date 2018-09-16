BidaskClub Lowers Astronics (ATRO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of ATRO opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Astronics has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Astronics had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James S. Kramer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $543,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 47,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,129,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,122,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 638,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

