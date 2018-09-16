BiblePay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,532.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 197.8% higher against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 940,375,690 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

