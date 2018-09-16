B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 320,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 32.4% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

BGS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

