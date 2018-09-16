Belmond (BEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.02

Shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 14453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Belmond to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Belmond alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. Belmond had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Belmond Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Belmond by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Belmond during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Belmond by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Belmond by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Belmond by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,613,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belmond (NYSE:BEL)

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.